TriLumina Collaborates with Analog Devices for Next Generation Flash LiDAR Illumination Module

ALBUQUERQUE, New Mexico, Jan. 4, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- TriLumina Corp. today announced a collaboration with Analog Devices, Inc. (ADI) for a new integrated, solid-state illuminator module for automotive FLASH LiDAR systems. The integration of TriLumina's innovative Vertical Cavity Surface Emitting Laser (VCSEL) array laser emitters with ADI's patent pending high-speed pulse laser driver enables a best-in-class illuminator achieving high optical power output in a single, small surface mount IC package. This combination marks a milestone towards cost effective, high performance LiDAR systems. TriLumina's collaboration with ADI signals its position as an integral player in next generation automotive LiDAR systems.

"TriLumina offers unique illumination devices based on solid-state, back-emitting, flip-chip VCSEL arrays. When coupled with ADI'sdriver technology, these lasers provide higher optical power, enabling FLASH LiDAR systems to achieve greater range," stated Brian Wong, TriLumina's CEO. "We are delighted to be working with ADI, an influential leader in automotive ADAS solutions."

"We are excited to work with TriLumina on a power efficient, small footprint LiDAR illuminator," said Chris Jacobs, general manager, Automotive Safety Group, Analog Devices. "LiDAR is a key pillar of ADI's automotive safety strategy along with RADAR and inertial sensors. It will become a critical element ofsafety systems as functions such as Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB) and autonomous driving become more common."

Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) incorporate a suite of sensors for safety features such as collision avoidance, pedestrian detection, and a multiplicity of autonomous driving functions. Future car safety systems rely on the sensor fusion of cameras, RADAR, and LiDAR. LiDAR is the link between cameras and RADAR as it provides both object recognition and distance measurements. Current automotive LiDAR solutions have significant drawbacks such as bulky mechanical size, poor reliability, and high cost. TriLumina's collaboration with established automotive supplier ADI, overcomes these current weaknesses to enable mass-market deployment of LiDAR systems.

About TriLumina Corp.

TriLumina is the world's leading provider of solid-state, back-emitting VCSEL laser array technology enabling Autonomous Driving and ADAS systems. TriLumina's high power laser emitters provide low-cost, small form factor, high-power illumination for Light Detection and Ranging (LiDAR) as well as Driver Monitoring Solutions (DMS). Visit http://www.trilumina.com

Logo - http://photos.prnewswire.com/prnh/20161114/439904LOGO