Smart Stadium Market to Grow from $4 Billion to $17 Billion by 2021 - Rising Focus on Enhancing Fan Engagement - Research and Markets

The Smart Stadium Market size is estimated to grow from USD 4.62 billion in 2016 to USD 17.32 billion by 2021, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 30.2%.

Increased frequencies of national and international sports events across the globe along with focus on increasing fan engagement are some of the factors that are expected to drive the smart stadium market

This growth is attributed to various factors such as rising focus on enhancing fan engagement and offering an unforgettable customer experience, which demands the deployment of smart technologies; increasing frequency of upcoming sport events across the globe; and growing government initiatives for smart building projects.

Traditional infrastructural capabilities and low investment in deployment of smart technologies are the major restraints for the smart stadium market. There are many low-income countries which lack adequate budgets to deploy technology in sports and many sports organizations in Asia-Pacific (APAC), African, and European regions have cost constraints in hiring skilled data analysis experts.



Europe is expected to hold the largest share of the smart stadium market in 2016. The factors driving the growth of the market in this region includes the presence of advanced technology; increasing spending on smart technologies along with government projects on smart cities, trialing, and implementing smart technology; and the Europe 2020 target to create favorable conditions for smart, sustainable, and inclusive growth.

Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd

Intel Corporation

NEC Corporation

Cisco Systems, Inc.

IBM Corporation

Fujitsu Ltd.

Johnson Controls International, Plc.

GP Smart Stadium

Tech Mahindra Limited

