Food Safety Testing Market to Reach 17 Billion by 2021 - Due to Increase in Outbreaks of Foodborne Illnesses - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, Jan 4, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Food Safety Testing Market - Global Forecast to 2021" report to their offering.

The global food safety testing market has grown exponentially in the last few years. The market size is projected to reach USD 17.16 Billion by 2021, at a CAGR of around 7.4% from 2016. Increase in outbreaks of foodborne illnesses, globally; implementation of stringent food safety regulations; and globalization of food supply are the major driving factors for the market.



Pathogen testing dominated the global demand for food safety testing, owing to the large number of foodborne outbreaks in food. Pathogens form one of the principal causes of foodborne illness worldwide, causing infections on a large scale. It is followed by pesticides, which is projected to remain the second-largest market through 2021.



The food safety testing market, based on technology, is segmented into traditional and rapid. Rapid technology accounted for the largest share of the food safety testing market in 2015. The importance of this technology is increasing due to its quick and accurate results, and ease of use. The stakeholders demand new and emerging technologies for analytical testing and certification for the high quality of their products. This has been driving the market for rapid technologies in food safety testing.



The change in climatic conditions, along with the globalization of food chains, may contribute to increased incidences of foodborne diseases & toxins, which is projected to drive its food safety testing service market.



Asia-Pacific is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The growth in the region is driven by various rules and regulations implemented by different countries in the region. Food security standards are getting stringent year-on-year so as to ensure safer supply of food to individuals in the domestic market and foreign countries.



Lack of food control infrastructure & resources in developing countries and lack of awareness regarding food safety regulations among food manufacturers are restraints for the food safety testing market players.



Companies Mentioned:



ALS Limited

Asurequality Limited

Bureau Veritas S.A.

Covance Inc.

DTS Food Laboratories

Eurofins Scientific

International Laboratory Services

Intertek Group Plc

Microbac Laboratories, Inc.

SGS SA

Silliker, Inc.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights



5 Market Overview



6 Industry Trends



7 Food Safety Testing Market, by Contaminant



8 Food Safety Testing Market, by Technology



9 Food Safety Testing Market, by Food Tested



10 Food Safety Testing Market, by Region



11 Regulations for the Food Safety Testing Market



12 Competitive Landscape



13 Company Profiles



For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/dvx92v/food_safety

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716