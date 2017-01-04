Research and Markets - Global Prostate Cancer Drugs Market Growth of 9%, 2016-2020 with AbbVie, Astellas Pharma & AstraZeneca Dominating

DUBLIN, Jan. 4, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Global Prostate Cancer Drugs Market 2016-2020" report to their offering.

The report forecasts the global prostate cancer drugs market to grow at a CAGR of 9.21% during the period 2016-2020.



The report has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



The market has been witnessing a growing popularity for targeted therapies and immunotherapies, owing to their specific mechanism of action. Immunotherapies such as vaccines, and immune checkpoint inhibitors are gaining traction in the market driven by their limited side-effects, and high efficacy.



According to the report, prostate cancer is characterized by an abnormal growth of testosterone (a hormone in the male reproductive system). Therefore, researchers have developed hormone therapies, which act by reducing the amount of testosterone in the body and stops the growth of cancer cells for several years. This development of hormone therapies and subsequent establishment of their clinical profiles have led to increased adoption among physicians.



Further, the report states that in emerging markets, the increasing costs coupled with lack of healthcare infrastructure has hindered the adoption rates of prostate cancer drugs. Most of the patients are unable to invest in these high-cost treatment options and are likely to discontinue these treatment options during the forecast period.

Key vendors:



AbbVie

Astellas Pharma

AstraZeneca

Johnson & Johnson

Sanofi



Key Topics Covered:



Part 01: Executive summary



Part 02: Scope of the report



Part 03: Market research methodology



Part 04: Introduction



Part 05: Disease overview



Part 06: Pipeline analysis



Part 07: Market landscape



Part 08: Market segmentation by therapy



Part 09: Geographical segmentation



Part 10: Market drivers



Part 11: Impact of drivers



Part 12: Market challenges

Part 13: Impact of drivers and challenges



Part 14: Market trends



Part 15: Vendor landscape



Part 16: Key vendor analysis



Part 17: Appendix



For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/n7p6vk/global_prostate

