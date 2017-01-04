

NEW YORK CITY (dpa-AFX) - Music rights organization SESAC Holdings said that private equity funds affiliated with New York-based private equity firm Blackstone Group L.P. (BX) have agreed to acquire the company from private equity firm Rizvi Traverse Management. Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.



This transaction, expected to close by the end of the first quarter of 2017, is Blackstone's first investment as part of its core private equity strategy that is specifically designed to hold private equity investments for much longer periods of time than traditional private equity funds.



SESAC is the only U.S.-based music rights organization that administers public performance, mechanical, synchronization and other rights all within a single company.



SESAC's 30,000 affiliates include songwriters and musicians in the industry, including Bob Dylan, Neil Diamond, RUSH, Charli XCX (PRS), Zac Brown, Mumford & Sons (PRS), Lady Antebellum, Mariah Carey, Axl Rose, Shirley Caesar, and Robin Thicke.



SESAC Chairman and CEO John Josephson said, 'We are excited to partner with Blackstone. The long-term investment horizon of their core private equity platform was especially attractive to us as we seek to execute our company's growth strategy in our primary performance rights business, as well as mechanical rights, administrative services, multi-rights and multi-territory licensing.'



