BLACKROCK GREATER EUROPE INVESTMENT TRUST PLC - Net Asset Value(s)

NET ASSET VALUE BLACKROCK GREATER EUROPE INVESTMENT TRUST PLC The unaudited net asset values for BlackRock Greater Europe Investment Trust plc at close of business on 3 January 2017 were: 294.95p Capital only (undiluted) 294.95p Capital only (Diluted for treasury shares) 295.82p Including current year income (undiluted) 295.82p Including current year income (Diluted for treasury shares) Notes: 1. Investments have been valued on a bid price basis. 2. Revenue items included in net asset value, with dividends payable deducted on the ex-dividend date. 3. Following the tender offer of 6,582,160 ordinary shares on 01 December 2016, the Company now has 95,420,953 Ordinary Shares in issue (excluding 14,907,985 Ordinary Shares which are held in Treasury). 4. For the latest daily net asset value, previous month end performance statistics, asset allocation and ten largest holdings of the BlackRock managed Investment Trusts; see BLRKINDEX on Reuters or page 8800 on ICB (Topic 3).