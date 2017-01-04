sprite-preloader
Mittwoch, 04.01.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 551 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

WKN: 1069 ISIN: GB0001297562 Ticker-Symbol:  
Aktie:
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
04.01.2017 | 14:44
(1 Leser)
Schrift ändern:
(0 Bewertungen)

PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

BLACKROCK INCOME STRATEGIES TRUST PLC - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire
London, January 3

NET ASSET VALUE

BLACKROCK INCOME STRATEGIES TRUST PLC

The unaudited net asset values for BlackRock Income Strategies Trust PLC at
close of business on 3 January 2017 were:

126.31p Capital only and including debt at par value
118.41p Capital only and including debt at fair value
130.73p Including current year income and debt at par value
122.83p Including current year income and debt at fair value

Notes:

1.    Investments have been valued on a bid price basis.

2.    Following the buyback of 100,000 ordinary shares on 28 July 2016, the
Company has 267,037,282 ordinary shares in issue, excluding 24,075,000 which
are held in treasury.

3.    Revenue items included in net asset value, with dividends payable
deducted on the ex-dividend date.

4.    The unaudited NAV above has been calculated on the basis of
267,037,282 Ordinary Shares in issue.

© 2017 PR Newswire