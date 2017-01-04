BLACKROCK INCOME STRATEGIES TRUST PLC - Net Asset Value(s)

NET ASSET VALUE BLACKROCK INCOME STRATEGIES TRUST PLC The unaudited net asset values for BlackRock Income Strategies Trust PLC at close of business on 3 January 2017 were: 126.31p Capital only and including debt at par value 118.41p Capital only and including debt at fair value 130.73p Including current year income and debt at par value 122.83p Including current year income and debt at fair value Notes: 1. Investments have been valued on a bid price basis. 2. Following the buyback of 100,000 ordinary shares on 28 July 2016, the Company has 267,037,282 ordinary shares in issue, excluding 24,075,000 which are held in treasury. 3. Revenue items included in net asset value, with dividends payable deducted on the ex-dividend date. 4. The unaudited NAV above has been calculated on the basis of 267,037,282 Ordinary Shares in issue.