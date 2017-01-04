sprite-preloader
04.01.2017 | 14:50
04.01.2017 | 14:50
(1 Leser)
INVESCO INVESTMENT TRUSTS - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire
London, January 4

Invesco Perpetual Enhanced Income Limited
As at close of business on 03-January-2017
NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value
EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue74.02p
INCLUDING current year revenue75.25p
The NAV includes a provision for any performance fee applicable.
Amount of borrowings outstanding under repo contracts:GBP25.28m
Borrowing Level: 14%
---
City Merchants High Yield Trust Limited
As at close of business on 03-January-2017
NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value
EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue186.93p
INCLUDING current year revenue189.92p
---

