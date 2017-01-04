Talvivaaran Kaivososakeyhtiö Oyj: Flagging notification in accordance with Chapter 9 Section 10 of the Finnish Securities Market Act

Stock Exchange Release

Talvivaara Mining Company Plc

4 January 2017

Flagging notification in accordance with Chapter 9 Section 10 of the Finnish Securities Market Act

Talvivaara Mining Company Plc ("Talvivaara") has today on 4 January 2017 received the below flagging notification in accordance with Chapter 9 Section 5 of the Finnish Securities Market Act from Solidium Oy regarding the shares of Talvivaara. Solidium Oy's holdings in Talvivaara has decreased (below 15% and below 10%) following the directed share issue in accordance with the draft restructuring programme of Talvivaara, the final results of which were published on 4 January 2017.

Attachment:

1. Name of the target company:

2. Basis for the flagging obligation:

An event changing the breakdown of shares or voting rights

3. Date on which the threshold was crossed:

4 January 2017

4. Number of the shares and voting rights on the date on which threshold was crossed:

318,329,000 shares and voting rights

% of the shares and voting rights on the date on which threshold was crossed:

7.60% of shares and voting rights

Position of previous notification:

16.70% of shares and voting rights

The total number of the shares and votes of Talvivaara used in the flagging notification:

4,189,807,162 shares and voting rights

5. Name of shareholder and business identification code:

Solidium Oy, Business ID 2245475-9

Enquiries

Talvivaara Mining Company Plc Tel +358 20 7129 800

Pekka Perä, CEO

Pekka Erkinheimo, Deputy CEO

Flaggings Solidium Oy 4.1.2017 (http://hugin.info/136227/R/2068862/777010.pdf)



