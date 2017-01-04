MONACO -- (Marketwired) -- 01/04/17 -- Dynagas LNG Partners LP (the "Partnership") (NYSE: "DLNG"), an owner and operator of LNG carriers, today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash distribution with respect to the quarter ended December 31, 2016 of $0.4225 per unit. The cash distribution is payable on or about January 19, 2017 to all unit holders of record as of January 11, 2017.

About Dynagas LNG Partners LP

Dynagas LNG Partners LP. (NYSE: DLNG) is a growth-oriented master limited partnership formed by Dynagas Holding Ltd., its sponsor, to own and operate liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers employed on multi-year charters. The current fleet of Dynagas Partners consists of six LNG carriers, with an aggregate carrying capacity of approximately 913,980 cubic meters.

