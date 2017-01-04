Nanoco Group plc (LSE: NANO) is delighted to announce that a prototype ultra high definition wide color gamut television manufactured by TCL, the world's third-largest television manufacturer, will be on display in Nanoco's suite at CES 2017, January 5-8 in Las Vegas.

This state-of-the-art 4K demonstrator television meets TCL global customers' local need for high quality products with outstanding, sustainable performance thanks to Nanoco CFQD® quantum dot Fine Color Film™ made by Wah Hong.

"TCL has been making televisions for more than three decades, and today offers one of the industry's most sophisticated and broadest range of products," said Michael Edelman, Nanoco's CEO. "We're honored they have chosen to display a prototype television in Nanoco's suite at CES, further helping to support the company's ambitious growth plans."

To schedule an appointment to view the TCL television in the Nanoco marketing suite at CES, please contact Nori Hiramatsu at NHiramatsu@nanocotechnologies.com.

ABOUT TCL

Already one of the world's best-selling TV brands, TCL (The Creative Life) was founded more than 30 years ago and prides itself on delivering high quality products featuring stylish design and the latest technology.

ABOUT WAH HONG INDUSTRIAL

Wah Hong is the world's largest optical film coating and cutting company. Based in Taiwan, Wah Hong serves global customers in the display industry from five factories in China, one in Malaysia and one in Indonesia. It has a reputation for quality and has strong customer relationships among display companies in Taiwan, China and Japan. Its LCD product range includes all types of optical film including diffusion, reflection, prismatic and multi-function films along with light guide sheets and other products.

Wah Hong is quoted on the Taipei Exchange. For further information: www.wahhong.com.

ABOUT NANOCO

Nanoco (LSE: NANO) harnesses the power of nano-technology to create a brighter, more sustainable future. Based on breakthrough science, Nanoco's proprietary manufacturing process enables the large-scale production of its cadmium-free CFQD® quantum dots for multiple applications including LCD display, lighting, healthcare and solar.

Nanoco has non-exclusive manufacturing and marketing licensing agreements in display with The Dow Chemical Company, Merck KGaA of Germany, and Wah Hong Industrial Corporation of Taiwan.

Nanoco was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Manchester, UK, with a US subsidiary, Nanoco Inc., in Concord, MA. Nanoco continues to build out a world-class, patent-protected IP portfolio generated both by its own innovation engine, as well as through acquisition.

Nanoco is listed on the main market of the London Stock Exchange and trades under the ticker symbol NANO. For further information please visit: www.nanocogroup.com.

