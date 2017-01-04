Frost & Sullivan Commends Batteroo for Developing a Solution that can Dramatically Increase Disposable Battery Optimization

The Batteroo's reusability greatly enhances consumer convenience and lowers the impact on the environment

MOUNTAIN VIEW, California, Jan. 4, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --Based on its recent analysis of the alkaline battery market, Frost & Sullivan recognizes Batteroo, Inc. with the 2015 North America Frost & Sullivan Award for Price/Performance Value Leadership. Batteroo's reusable energy-optimizing solution, Batteroo Boost, has the potential to be a game changer by accessing untapped energy in disposable batteries (AAA, AA, C, and D types) to extend their lives by a significant amount. In addition to this, it has also emerged as an environment-friendly solution by reducing the volume of toxic landfill caused by batteries.

"The Batteroo comprises a stainless steel sleeve that makes contact with the positive and negative ends of an alkaline battery to release unused energy at a highly efficient, regulated voltage," said Frost & Sullivan Research Manager Vishal Sapru. "Batteroo's impressive attributes make it applicable across a range of home and office battery-operated gadgets."

A significant number of batteries are discarded with only 20 percent of their energy used. Batteroo technology employs innovative circuitry to tap the remaining 80 percent that would have otherwise been thrown away. The ultra-thin (less than one-tenth of a millimeter), reusable stainless steel sleeve slips over a battery and easily fits into a device's battery compartment. This solution is designed to be used with most conventional batteries, ranging from AAA and AA to C and D cells.

Batteroo's product can be placed over a battery at any stage of its life cycle. Even a perceived "dead" battery can be revived when the sleeve harnesses its unused energy. No similar product is available in the market, and its price of $2.50 per sleeve demonstrates true value for performance.

"Batteroo's potentially disruptive technology shuns the conventional approach of altering chemical composition to extend battery lives; instead, it devises proprietary circuitry to tap unused energy," noted Sapru. "The Batteroo's reusability offers significant added value to consumers, as it eliminates the expense and effort in constantly replacing batteries."

As the Batteroo is the first of its kind, it is vital for the company to generate awareness of its benefits and simplicity of use. The company has plans to establish a strong online and social media presence to engage with users and build brand recognition.

Batteroo has already distinguished itself with a unique product and plans to build on that foundation with excellent product performance. For its impressive product value and customer focus, Frost & Sullivan is pleased to present Batteroo with the 2015 Frost & Sullivan Award for Price/Performance Value Leadership.

Each year, Frost & Sullivan presents this award to a company that has developed a product to suit the market and client needs. The award lauds the price competitiveness, features, ease of use of the product, as well as the service effectiveness of the recipient company.

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices Awards recognize companies in a variety of regional and global markets for demonstrating outstanding achievement and superior performance in areas such as leadership, technological innovation, customer service and strategic product development. Industry analysts compare market participants and measure performance through in-depth interviews, analysis and extensive secondary research to identify best practices in the industry.

About Batteroo, Inc.

Batteroo Inc. is an innovator of intelligent power management and delivery systems. It is a sleeve that makes contact with the positive and negative ends of a common battery to access its untapped energy at a highly efficient regulated system voltage. Batteroo can either significantly extend the life of disposable batteries (AAA, AA, C, and D types), and or enhance the performance of the device, saving energy by reducing the number of batteries used each year, saving consumers money, and saving landfills from toxic battery waste which would result in soil contamination and a laundry list of negative environmental impacts, as well as offering users the convenience of less trips to purchase batteries. Batteroo has been tested and proven compatible on a variety of battery-operated home and office gadgets, including wireless keyboards, noise-cancelling headphones, Xbox and Wii controllers, TV remote controls, walkie-talkies, digital scales, electric toothbrushes, toys, portable radios, flashlights, and blood pressure monitors. The company was cofounded by Bob Roohparvar Ph.D. in Electrical Engineering, who holds more than 20 patents in his 30-year career in power management, semiconductors, and consumer products and Frankie Roohparvar well known executive who holds more than 500 patents. For more information visit www.batteroo.com.

Frost & Sullivan, the Growth Partnership Company, works in collaboration with clients to leverage visionary innovation that addresses the global challenges and related growth opportunities that will make or break today's market participants.

Our "Growth Partnership" supports clients by addressing these opportunities and incorporating two key elements driving visionary innovation: The Integrated Value Proposition and The Partnership Infrastructure.

The Integrated Value Proposition provides support to our clients throughout all phases of their journey to visionary innovation including: research, analysis, strategy, vision, innovation and implementation.

provides support to our clients throughout all phases of their journey to visionary innovation including: research, analysis, strategy, vision, innovation and implementation. The Partnership Infrastructure is entirely unique as it constructs the foundation upon which visionary innovation becomes possible. This includes our 360 degree research, comprehensive industry coverage, career best practices as well as our global footprint of more than 40 offices.

For more than 50 years, we have been developing growth strategies for the global 1000, emerging businesses, the public sector and the investment community. Is your organization prepared for the next profound wave of industry convergence, disruptive technologies, increasing competitive intensity, Mega Trends, breakthrough best practices, changing customer dynamics and emerging economies?

