HDMI Forum Announces Version 2.1 Of The HDMI Specification

Higher video resolutions and Dynamic HDR highlight the new advanced features for the HDMI® eco-system

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 4, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- HDMI Forum, Inc. today announced the upcoming release of Version 2.1 of the HDMI Specification. This latest HDMI Specification supports a range of Higher Video Resolutions and refresh rates including 8K60 and 4K120, Dynamic HDR, and increased bandwidth with a new 48G cable. Version 2.1 of the HDMI Specification is backward compatible with earlier versions of the Specification, and was developed by the HDMI Forum's Technical Working Group whose members represent some of the world's leading manufacturers of consumer electronics, personal computers, mobile devices, cables and components.

"This new release of the Specification offers a broad range of advanced features for enhancing the consumer entertainment experience, as well as providing robust solutions to the commercial AV sector," said Robert Blanchard of Sony Electronics, president of the HDMI Forum. "This is part of the HDMI Forum's continuing mission to develop specifications for the HDMI eco-system that meet the growing demand for compelling, high-performance and exciting features."

HDMI Specification 2.1 Features Include:

Higher Video Resolutions support a range of higher resolutions and faster refresh rates including 8K60Hz and 4K120Hz for immersive viewing and smooth fast-action detail.

Dynamic HDR ensures every moment of a video is displayed at its ideal values for depth, detail, brightness, contrast, and wider color gamuts-on a scene-by-scene or even a frame-by-frame basis.

48G cables enable up to 48Gbps bandwidth for uncompressed HDMI 2.1 feature support including 8K video with HDR. The cable is backwards compatible with earlier versions of the HDMI Specification and can be used with existing HDMI devices.

eARC supports the most advanced audio formats such as object-based audio, and enables advanced audio signal control capabilities including device auto-detect.

Game Mode VRR features variable refresh rate, which enables a 3D graphics processor to display the image at the moment it is rendered for more fluid and better detailed gameplay, and for reducing or eliminating lag, stutter, and frame tearing.

The new specification will be available to all HDMI 2.0 Adopters and they will be notified when it is released early in Q2 2017.

The HDMI Forum Reaches Out to Grow Global Membership

The HDMI Forum is an open trade association that guides the future direction of HDMI technology and develops new versions of the HDMI Specification. The HDMI Forum currently has a membership of 83 companies, and is actively inviting more companies to apply for membership and help shape the future of HDMI technology. There is also a focus to encourage more companies to participate as the global presence of HDMI-enabled products and solutions continues to grow.

"It is strategically important to take an active role in the development and innovation of technology which is central to global consumer entertainment and impacts the overall user experience. It is very important for our customers to enjoy video services on their PCs, mobile, and consumer electronics devices," said Joseph Frank technical manager of video devices at Comcast Cable. "That's why Comcast Cable joined, and I strongly encourage others to contact the HDMI Forum to find out about membership details."

FOR MORE INFORMATION on the HDMI 2.1 Specification or becoming an HDMI Forum member visit the HDMI Licensing Administrator, Inc. booth at CES 2017, LVCC South Hall 1 booth 20930.

About the HDMI Forum, Inc.

HDMI Forum, Inc., a non-profit, mutual benefit corporation, is comprised of the world's leading manufacturers of consumer electronics, personal computers, mobile devices, cables and components. An open trade association, The HDMI Forum's mission is to foster broader industry participation in the development of future versions of the HDMI Specification and to further expand the ecosystem of interoperable, HDMI-enabled products. For more information please visitwww.hdmiforum.org.

About HDMI Licensing Administrator, Inc.

HDMI Licensing Administrator, Inc. (HDMI LA) is the agent appointed by the HDMI Forum to license Version 2.x of the HDMI Specification and is the agent appointed by the HDMI Founders to license all earlier HDMI Specifications. HDMI LA provides marketing, promotional, licensing and administrative services; as well as education on the benefits of the HDMI Specification to adopters, retailers, and consumers. For more information please visit www.hdmi.org.

The terms HDMI, HDMI High-Definition Multimedia Interface, and the HDMI logo are trademarks or registered trademarks in the United States and/or other countries.