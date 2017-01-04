ResMed Reaches Historic One Billionth Night of Sleep Monitored

- World's largest repository of sleep data - a giant step forward for sleep medicine

- Predictive analytics from data will improve therapy and outcomes for sleep patients

- Milestone reinforces ResMed's leadership in remote patient monitoring industry

SAN DIEGO, Jan. 4, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- ResMed (NYSE:RMD) today announced that it has achieved a new record in digital connected care: One billion nights of sleep data have been downloaded using ResMed's revolutionary remote patient monitoring platform, AirView'.

"One billion isn't just a big number," said Atul Malhotra, MD, chief of the Division of Pulmonary and Critical Care Medicine and director of Sleep Medicine at UC San Diego Health. "It's a major milestone that holds great promise for future research and the treatment of sleep apnea and other respiratory conditions through connected health tools."

"We are about to enter a new phase of sleep research and sleep understanding," said Malhotra, also immediate past president of the American Thoracic Society, "using big data to improve patients' well-being."

Meaningful digital health solutions did not exist in respiratory medicine until ResMed led the market with 100% cloud connected respiratory medical devices. Since ResMed first enabled physicians and sleep specialists to remotely monitor CPAP patients in 2004, its safe and securely transferred data has helped them quickly identify which patients are experiencing therapy issues, improving both patient health outcomes and business efficiency for healthcare providers.

"This unprecedented amount of data enables predictive analytics to help physicians and providers better manage patients' sleep apnea and COPD therapy, and ultimately improve their overall health," said Mick Farrell, ResMed CEO. "Reaching one billion nights is about more than just bigdata; it's a testament to how the adoption and meaningful use of technology benefits patients, physicians, and providers everywhere, and we couldn't be more pleased to start 2017with this exciting news - this is just the beginning!"

ResMed is the world's leading provider of connected care solutions in the home, with more than three million patients being monitored by AirView, more than 200,000 diagnostic tests processed in the cloud, and more than 1,000 patients per day signing up for myAir' to track their own therapy use on ResMed Air10' devices.

The remote patient monitoring market is expected to become a $30 billion industry by 2020, according to tech analyst firm Berg Insight.

Sleep centers are also excited about ResMed's milestone and the general advancement of remote monitoring.

"We've come so far from the days of manual data gathering, one patient at a time," said Sharon Schutte-Rodin MD, Clinical Professor of Medicine at UPenn's Perelman School of Medicine. "Integrating ResMed's CPAP data into Epic helps us better track visit documentation, triggered workflows, internal benchmarks, and outcomes. The prospect of viewing data across populations to further personalize and improve patients' care is very exciting."

