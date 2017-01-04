Changhong H2, World's First Molecular Identification and Sensing Smartphone with a Miniaturized, Integrated Material Sensor, Unveiled at CES

Changhong, Analog Devices, and Consumer Physics Collaborate to Revolutionize Mobile Phones; Eat Healthier, Live Better, and Explore More with SCiO Material Sensing Technology in your Phone

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 4, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- CONSUMER ELECTRONICS SHOW -- Changhong H2, the world's first material sensing smartphone, has today been unveiled at the 2017 Consumer Electronics Show. Sichuan Changhong Electric Co. (Changhong), a leading supplier of consumer electronics in Asia, has collaborated with Analog Devices Inc. (ADI), a global leader in designing and manufacturing semiconductor products and solutions and Consumer Physics, Inc. to integrate breakthrough SCiO material sensing technology into mobile phones. Launching in 2017, Changhong H2 and its advanced molecular material sensing and identification technology will, for the first time in human history, allow consumers to scan material and immediately receive actionable insights based on its underlying chemical composition, exploring their physical surroundings as never before.

"The Changhong H2 is a remarkable device with unique capabilities that we are excited to add to our growing portfolio of connected and IoT-enabled devices," said Mr. Jin Li, President, Sichuan Changhong Electronics Holding Group Co., Ltd. "Along with ADI and Consumer Physics, we look forward to bringing the Changhong H2 to the world and inspiring curious thinkers around the world to explore their surroundings in a new and revolutionary way. We also look forward to working closely with third party developers via an SDK that they can use to develop their own applications for the Changhong H2 smartphone."

Changhong has worked closely with Consumer Physics and ADI to develop and manufacture this first-of-its-kind smartphone. Since collaborating in early 2016, ADI and Consumer Physics have been committed to miniaturizing the SCiO sensor for integration into a wide variety of connected devices.

"Each year, the Internet of Things continues to grow and the profound impact of smart, connected devices is felt more and more in our daily lives," said Martin Cotter, Senior Vice President, Worldwide Sales and Digital Marketing, Analog Devices. "Changhong H2, with the integrated, miniaturized near-infrared spectrometer, marks a huge step forward for connected devices and makes it possible to see the physical world around us like never before via a mobile phone, which is the most common smart device in the world."

Using Changhong H2, consumers can analyze the properties of foods, liquids, medication, body metrics, and much more. This will give consumers new ways to improve their personal wellness, select the best fruits and vegetables, stick to their diets and nutritional needs, and verify product authenticity in ways never before thought possible. Changhong is also working to create a broad eco-system of mobile applications that utilize the SCiO sensor for a wide range of use cases.

Everything in the world is comprised of molecules and, theoretically, the H2 smartphone can be used on almost any material. It's a smartphone that creates miracles. From identification of compositions like alcoholic drinks, to process control - with the right apps and corresponding database, it can create experiences beyond our imagination.

"Just as the smartphone put the power of the internet and a vast knowledge base into our pockets, this innovation will put the capability to learn about the chemical and molecular makeup of materials into the public's hands," said Dror Sharon, CEO of Consumer Physics. "This is the next leap forward not just for mobile phones, but for all sorts of connected devices. The Changhong H2 and smartphones are only the beginning."

Changhong H2 is a revolutionary new entrant into the mobile phone market, with exclusive functionality that no other smartphone can match. Similar to the integration of cameras and GPS chips, the integration of the SCiO sensor into the mobile phone represents a sea change in terms of the device's capability to enhance our daily lives. Compared to regular smartphones, the Changhong H2 is 20% more energy efficient. It boasts a unique 6-inch extra-large high-resolution screen and a seamless user experience with 2.0GHz/8-core CPU.

Changhong H2 will be on display at the Changhong booth number 11539 in the Central Hall, where an unveiling event will be held on Friday, January 6th, at 11:30am.

A press kit with images, logos, and more information can be found at http://www.consumerphysics.com/H2PressKit.zip

For more information in China, please visit: http://cn.changhong.com/cpzx/digital/ydtx/search.html, and if outside of China, please visit http://phone.consumerphysics.com and follow H2CES.

About Sichuan Changhong Electric Co., Ltd.

Established in 1958, Changhong has been the top manufacturer of TVs in the Chinese market for 18 consecutive years. It has witnessed significant growth and is now one of the largest Chinese consumer electronics and home appliances providers specializing in R&D, manufacturing, and marketing of a variety of products including TVs, refrigerators, air conditioners, mobile phones, electronic components, and more.

In 2015, the annual turnover of Changhong was USD 15.1 billion and the brand value was more than USD12.1 billion. Based on "smart strategy" industrial ecosystem, Changhong released its brand proposition "Make Your Imagination Fly", and concentrates on improving three major smart systems: Smart Platform, Smart Control System, Smart Applications, and aims to build comprehensive solutions for the smart home, smart community and smart city.

About Analog Devices, Inc.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ: ADI) designs and manufactures semiconductor products and solutions. We enable our customers to interpret the world around us by intelligently bridging the physical and digital with unmatched technologies that sense, measure and connect. Visit http://www.analog.com

About Consumer Physics, Inc.

Consumer Physics' mission is to empower people with a better understanding of our physical world. The Company's first product is SCiO, the world's first handheld molecular sensor. Together with the SCiO Development Toolkit it was launched in 2014 to wide acclaim and winning numerous awards including The Optical Society's 2016 Enabled by Optics award as well as the CES 2015 Last Gadget Standing award. The company is backed by Khosla Ventures and OurCrowd, as well as prominent strategic and angel investors. The Changhong H2 smartphone is a major step forward in Consumer Physics' vision to create an accessible and wide-ranging material sensing product network.