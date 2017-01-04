Insights Success Magazine Recognizes Trianz Among 'The 10 Fastest Growing Security Solution Providers'

BANGALORE, SANTA CLARA, California and DUBAI, UAE, January 4, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Trianz, a global consulting and turnkey execution services firm, announced that Insights Success magazine, a leading platform for the 'C' Level professionals, has named Trianz among 'The 10 Fastest Growing Security Solution Providers'. Editors on technology and security experts conducted a detailed review before announcing the top 10 list.

(Logo: http://photos.prnewswire.com/prnh/20160615/809578 )



Speaking on this recognition, Chris Mullaney, Director - Information Security at Trianz, said, "Businesses tend to disable information access to their employees to reduce threats by eliminating access points, restricting device usage, limiting application development and deployment, and denying third party services in support of business programs. This sets an organizational 'Culture of No'." Our security consulting services are, however, focused on helping clients foster the 'Culture of Yes' by implementing a governance program that is in line with clients' business goals and objectives, current security posture, risk analysis, risk management profile, architectures supported and technology strategy."

Trianz has an experienced Security Practice team with an exceptional execution capability in assessments, architectures, implementation, analytics and operations. Trianz strongly believes that information security is key to roll out applications and manage business transactions, and that security is not an impediment.

Prashant Bhavaraju, Director - Marketing at Trianz, expressed, "We are pleased to have this recognition from the Insights Success magazine. I believe that this is a great validation for our capabilities in implementing security strategies for our global clients."

About Trianz

Trianz enables digital transformations througheffective strategiesandexcellence in execution. Collaborating with business and technology leaders, we help formulate and execute operational strategies to achieve intended business outcomes by bringing the best of consulting, technology experiences and execution models. Powered by knowledge, research, and perspectives, we enable clients to transform their business ecosystems and achieve superior performance by leveragingCloud,Analytics,DigitalandSecurityparadigms. With offices in Silicon Valley, Washington DC Metro, Jersey City, Dubai, Bangalore, Hyderabad, Chennai, Delhi NCR, and Mumbai, we serve Fortune 1000 and emerging organizations across industries globally. As a professional services firm, our values and culture are focused on delivering measurable business impact, predictability in execution, and a unique partnership experience.

Contact

Prashant Bhavaraju

Director, Marketing

+1-408-387-5800

http://www.trianz.com

reach@trianz.com

