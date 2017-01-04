FREMONT, CA--(Marketwired - January 04, 2017) - CES 2017 Las Vegas -- Sigma Designs® (NASDAQ: SIGM), a leading provider of Smart TV platforms and IoT devices announced today that D-Link ® , one of the world's leading networking infrastructure providers, are collaborating with Sigma to develop an advanced powerline product line. Home users can enjoy high-speed internet for online gaming, Ultra high definition 4K (UHD) video providing a superior image quality and high quality Voice and Video-over-IP calls.

G.hn technology offers a single standard for connecting networked devices over any existing wired infrastructure (power-line, coax and phone-line) to meet the demands of multi-screen and expanded bandwidth content in today's homes.

Kevin Wen, President of D-Link Europe, commented, "Our partnership with Sigma has enabled us to quickly design and develop products that incorporate G.hn technology. Users can now easily transfer large files, and enjoy the benefit of uninterrupted 4K media streaming and online gaming."

Sigma's CG5300 family enables large scale networks simultaneously running a high number of 4K video streams and guaranteed whole-home DVR coverage. With CG5300, end-users enjoy unprecedented convenience and flexibility because every power outlet, coaxial outlet and phone jack in-home becomes a network connectivity point on the same mesh network providing fast, reliable speeds.

The CG5300 G.hn chipsets are optimized for 4K video and IPTV distribution and advanced multicast systems. The chipsets were designed to be easily embedded within a broad range of products such as:

Connected TVs

DVRs

Thin Client Set-Top Boxes

OTT Gateways

Blu-ray DVD

"G.hn is the natural backbone for the home. It is based on a home's existing wiring and takes the traffic load off of the often over-extended wireless infrastructure to ensure consumers have an easy to install solution to take advantage of the exciting new 4K content and the use of multiple screens," said Nadav Katsir, vice president home connectivity for Sigma Designs.

About D-Link ®

D-Link has designed, developed and manufactured award-winning networking, wireless, video surveillance, storage and home automation solutions for 30 years. As a global leader in connectivity, D-Link is transforming business networks and equipping businesses to operate more efficiently. It is also a key enabler of the smart home, making it easy and affordable for people around the world to monitor, automate and control their home from anywhere, any time using their smartphone or tablet.

D-Link's extensive range of innovative, high-performing and intuitive technologies is available for both businesses and consumers through its global network of channel and retail partners and service providers.

About Sigma Designs

Sigma Designs, Inc. (NASDAQ: SIGM) is a world leader in enabling smart home convergence. The company designs and builds the essential semiconductor technologies that serve as the foundation for the world's leading Connected Smart TV platforms and Internet of Things (IoT) for smart home devices. For more information about Sigma Designs, please visit www.sigmadesigns.com.

