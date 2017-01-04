CAMPBELL, CA--(Marketwired - January 04, 2017) - Nexsan', a global leader in unified storage solutions, today announced that several hyper-unified storage solutions of the Unity systems series have achieved VMware Ready' status. This designation indicates that after a detailed validation process the Unity2000 (version 1.1), Unity4000 (version 1.1), and Unity6000 (version 1.1) products have achieved VMware's highest level of endorsement and are supported on VMware vSphere 6.5 for production environments.

"We are pleased that Nexsan's Unity2000, Unity4000, and Unity6000 products qualify for the VMware Ready' logo, signifying to customers that they have met specific VMware interoperability standards and work effectively with VMware cloud infrastructure. This signifies to customers that the Unity2000, Unity4000, and Unity6000 products can be deployed in production environments with confidence and can speed time to value within customer environments," said Kristen Edwards, director, Technology Alliance Partner Program, VMware.

"By using Nexsan's Unity2000, Unity4000, and Unity6000 products with vSphere 6.5 organizations can utilize the full feature set of one of the industry's first hyper-unified storage solution with built in enterprise file sync and share capabilities. Unity can now deliver mobile apps for iOS and Android, as well as web apps for laptops and desktops, ensuring users can access and share data conveniently, while still benefiting from Unity's performance, scalability, and security."

"We are excited to be a part of the VMware Ready program and are pleased to offer our customers the ability to use Unity systems in VMware vSphere 6.5 production environments," said Victoria Grey, CMO, Nexsan. "Customers can benefit from the full feature set of Unity and deploy a secure on-premises storage platform that offers scalability, flexibility and secure remote access."

The VMware Ready program is a co-branding benefit of the Technology Alliance Partner (TAP) program that makes it easy for customers to identify partner products certified to work with VMware cloud infrastructure. Customers can use these products and solutions to lower project risks and realize cost savings over custom built solutions. With thousands of members worldwide, the VMware TAP program includes best-of-breed technology partners with the shared commitment to bring the best expertise and business solution for each unique customer need.

Nexsan's Unity systems can be found within the online VMware Solution Exchange (VSX) at https://solutionexchange.vmware.com/store/companies/nexsan-technologies. The VMware Solution Exchange is an online marketplace where VMware partners and developers can publish rich marketing content and downloadable software for our customers.

