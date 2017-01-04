SAN FRANCISCO, CA--(Marketwired - January 04, 2017) - Now in its fifth year, the 2017 Life Sciences Report Biotech Watchlist includes nineteen small-cap biotech companies selected by top analysts in the field, and will be presented at the Biotech Showcase in San Francisco on January 11.

Included in this article are:

Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSE MKT: ATNM)

Asterias Biotherapeutics Inc. (NYSE MKT: AST)

The collection of small-cap biotechs on the 2017 Watchlist are developing therapies to address diverse indications including rare diseases, asthma, inflammatory bowel disease, spinal cord injury, hemophilia, and a number of cancers. The platforms are equally diverse, representing traditional biologics, cell therapies and vaccines. Watchlist companies include:

Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc.: ~$55M market cap. Actinium is in a pivotal Phase 3 trial with its lead candidate, Iomab-B, a radioimmunotherapy used prior to a bone marrow transplant in relapsed and refractory acute myeloid leukemia patients over the age of 55. It also has a second radioimmunotherapy, Actimab-A, in clinical study.

Asterias Biotherapeutics Inc.: ~$226M market cap. This stem cell company is addressing two key markets: spinal cord injury and cancer, with a dendritic cell (DC) therapy using genetically engineered autologous and allogeneic stem cells.

