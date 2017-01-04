High Optimism for XRX Stock in 2017Xerox stock jumped almost 20% Tuesday after Xerox Corp (NYSE:XRX) successfully completed the spin-off of its business process services unit Conduent Inc (NYSE:CNDT). XRX stock ended the session at $6.89.Xerox made the announcement that it has completed the separation of Conduent Incorporated, creating two market-leading, publicly traded companies. "Today is an historic day for Xerox. The successful.

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...