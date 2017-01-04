Tim Griffin joins Brunswick Group as senior counselor

Brunswick strengthens public affairs expertise with addition of former U.S. House Ways and Means member

WASHINGTON, Jan. 4, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Brunswick Group, a leading corporate advisory firm, announced today that Tim Griffin has joined the firm as senior counselor. During his more than two decades of experience at the intersection of business, law, government, and politics, Tim worked on some of the most complex and critical policy issues of our time. His insights and expertise will further enhance the firm's capabilities and benefit clients. Tim will focus his time on public affairs, corporate reputation, and crisis matters as well as digital campaign strategies.

The current lieutenant governor of Arkansas, Tim was previously elected to the U.S. House of Representatives where he served on the Ways and Means Committee, was Deputy Majority Whip for the Republican caucus, and was Vice Chair for Strategy and Communications at the National Republican Congressional Committee (NRCC). Earlier in his career, he was Special Assistant to the President and Deputy Director of the Office of Political Affairs for President George W. Bush. An attorney by training, Tim was also U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Arkansas and is currently serving as a lieutenant colonel in the U.S. Army JAG Corps.

"We are delighted to welcome Tim Griffin to Brunswick. Helping our clients navigate the regulatory and policy landscape has never been more complex or important. Tim's experience and knowledge at the highest levels of politics will be a great asset to our U.S. and global clients," said Group Chief Executive Officer Susan Gilchrist.

On joining the firm, Tim said: "I'm honored and excited to work with a world-class network of global advisors from a variety of disciplines."

Tim Griffin

Tim Griffin is currently serving as lieutenant governor of Arkansas.

Tim was elected lieutenant governor of Arkansas on November 4, 2014, and took office on January 13, 2015. The Office of Lieutenant Governor for the State of Arkansas has historically been a part-time position, with many of its former occupants holding simultaneous public and private employment.

From 2011-2015, Tim served as the 24th representative of Arkansas's Second Congressional District. For the 113th Congress, he was a member of the House Committee on Ways and Means while also serving as a Deputy Whip for the Majority. He also served as Vice Chair for Strategy and Communications at the National Republican Congressional Committee (NRCC). In the 112th Congress, he served as a member of the House Armed Services Committee, the House Committee on Foreign Affairs, the House Committee on Ethics, and the House Committee on the Judiciary. He also served as an Assistant Whip for the Majority.

Tim has served in the U.S. Army Reserve for 20 years, was deployed to Iraq with the 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault), and holds the rank of lieutenant colonel. He is currently pursuing a master's degree in strategic studies from the U.S. Army War College, Carlisle Barracks, Pa. He also served as U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Arkansas and Special Assistant to the President, and Special Assistant to the President and Deputy Director of Political Affairs for President George W. Bush.

Tim grew up in Magnolia, Ark., and is a fifth generation Arkansan and the youngest son of a minister and teacher. He graduated from Magnolia High School, Hendrix College in Conway, Ark., and Tulane Law School in New Orleans and attended graduate school at Pembroke College of Oxford University in England. His wife Elizabeth is from Camden, Ark., and they currently live in Little Rock, Ark. with their two children, Mary Katherine, 9, and John, 6. They are members of Immanuel Baptist Church of Little Rock.

About Brunswick Group

Brunswick Group LLP is an advisory firm specializing in critical issues and corporate relations. Founded in 1987, Brunswick is an organically grown, private partnership with 23 offices around the world. For more information, visit: www.brunswickgroup.com.

