Global Aluminum Electrolytic Capacitors (Consumer Electronics, Industrial, Computers & Peripherals, Telecommunications, Automotive, and Others) Strategic Business Report 2016-2022 - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, Jan. 4, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Aluminum Electrolytic Capacitors - Global Strategic Business Report" report to their offering.

The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Japan, Europe, China, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of World. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2015 through 2022. Also, a six-year historic analysis is provided for these markets. Market data and analytics are derived from primary and secondary research.



This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Aluminum Electrolytic Capacitors in US$ Million by the following End-Use Markets: Consumer Electronics, Industrial, Computers & Peripherals, Telecommunications, Automotive, and Others.

The report profiles 112 companies including many key and niche players such as



Aihua Group, The ( China )

) Barker Microfarads, Inc. (US)

Capacitor Industries (US)

Capxon International Electronic Co., Ltd. ( Hong Kong )

) Cornell Dubilier Electronics, Inc. (US)

DuraCap International Inc. ( Canada )

) Elna Co. Ltd. ( Japan )

) Elna America , Inc. (US)

, Inc. (US) EPCOS AG ( Germany )

) Guangdong Fenghua Advanced Technology (Holding) Co. Ltd. ( China )

) Hitachi AIC, Inc. ( Japan )

) Hitano Enterprise Corp. ( Taiwan )

) Kemet Corp. (US)

Lelon Electronics Corp. ( Taiwan )

) Liket Corp. ( Taiwan )

) Man Yue Technology Holdings Ltd. ( Hong Kong )

) Nantong Jianghai Capacitor Co., Ltd. ( China )

) Nantong Sancon Electronic Technology Corp. ( China )

) NIC Components Corp. (US)

Nichicon Corp. ( Japan )

) Nippon Chemi-Con Corporation ( Japan )

) Panasonic Corporation ( Japan )

) Rubycon Corp. ( Japan )

) Samwha Capacitor Group ( South Korea )

) Samyoung Electronics Co., Ltd. ( South Korea )

) Sun Electronic Industries Corporation ( Japan )

) Taiwan Chinsan Electronics Industrial Co., Ltd. ( Taiwan )

) Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (US)

Key Topics Covered:



1. Industry Overview



2. Market Trends, Growth Drivers & Issues



3. Global Capacitors Industry: An Overview



4. Product Overview



5. Product Innovations/Introductions



6. Recent Industry Activity



7. Focus On Select Global Players



8. Global Market Perspective



Total Companies Profiled: 112 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries 123)



The United States (23)

(23) Canada (1)

(1) Japan (14)

(14) Europe (8)

(8) - France (1)

(1) - Germany (4)

(4) - Italy (1)

(1) - Rest of Europe (2)

(2) Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (77)

