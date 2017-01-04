Surrey, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - January 4, 2017) - Desert Gold Ventures Inc. (TSXV: DAU) (FSE: QXR2) (OTC Pink: DAUGF) ("Desert Gold" and or "the Company") today announced a major step forward in the development of the Company's Byumba Gold project in Northern Rwanda. In Q1 of 2016, the Company applied for a commercial mining license at its Byumba gold deposit. Along with the mining license application, the Company submitted a Plan of Operation ("PLO") to the Rwandan Ministry of Natural Resources ("MINIRENA"). The Company is pleased to announce that MINIRENA, in co-operation with the State Department of Geology and Mines ("DNGM"), has accepted the Company's proposal and on December 13, 2016 issued Desert Gold a commercial gold mining license.

Details of Mining License Application

The new title under the exploitation license will be named Rutare

The mining license is valid for a period of 10 years with an option to renew

The Rutare permit covers a 375 hectare block (as shown in map below) and encompasses the entire gold prospect

The Rutare permit is located a two hour drive from the capital Kigali accessible by paved highway

Rutare Exploitation License Boundary Map