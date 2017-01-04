Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - January 4, 2017) - Rockridge Capital Corp. (TSXV: RRC) ("Rockridge"; or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has appointed James Walchuck as Chief Executive Officer and President to replace Gunther Roehlig as Chief Executive Officer and President. Mr. Roehlig will continue to serve as a director of the Company. The Company has also appointed Greg Crowe as a independent director of the Company.

As set out in the Company's news release dated November 28, 2016 announcing Mr. Walchuck's appointment to the board of directors, Mr. Walchuck is an experienced mining engineer having over 36 years of national and international experience in the minerals industry, including work in North America, Slovakia, the UK, Ghana, and Tanzania. Recently, Mr. Walchuck was CEO and a director of Encanto Potash Corp.

Mr. Crowe is a professional geologist with more than 35 years of exploration, business and entrepreneurial experience throughout North America, Latin America, Africa and Southeast Asia. Since August 2016, Mr. Crowe has served as Chief Executive Officer, President and director of Silver One Resources Inc., a mineral exploration company with silver projects in Mexico. Previously, Mr. Crowe served as a director, Chief Executive Officer and President of Entrée Gold Inc., a mining company listed on the TSX, from May 2003 to November 2015. Mr. Crowe was also co-founder and President of Azimuth Geological Inc., a private consulting company specializing in exploration and management services for junior and major mining companies such as Rio Algom Ltd., the Prime Group and Westmin Resources Limited.

For more information, please contact James Walchuck, CEO and President at (604) 683-0911.

