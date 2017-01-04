PITTSBURGH, PA -- (Marketwired) -- 01/04/17 -- Unique Pizza and Subs Corporation (OTC: UPZS) announces its wholly owned Subsidiary PopsyCakes LLC, "The First Cupcake on a Pretzel Stick" has begun selling its full line of products at Nickelodeon Universe® in the Mall of America®. Nickelodeon Universe® is an indoor seven-acre amusement park, open all year long, located in the center of the Mall of America®, in Bloomington, MN.

While visiting the largest mall in America bring the family out to Nickelodeon Universe® and enjoy a day of rides, games and delicious foods. Don't forget to stop by "The Grub" in the West end of the park and pick up a few scrumptious PopsyCakes for the entire family. Nickelodeon Universe® carries five different varieties of PopsyCakes, Vanilla Bean Dream, Strawberry Milkshake, Dark Chocolate Decadence, Peanut Butter Burst & Red Velvet Rush, if you can't decide which flavor to try, SpongeBob® recommends you get one of each!

President of PopsyCakes Marc Falcone said, "We are very excited about the PopsyCakes brand's successful bond with family fun parks, last summer we launched PopsyCakes into all of the United States Six Flags' Amusement Park locations, recently Kennywood Amusement Park in Pittsburgh PA and now Nickelodeon Universe®! Families come to these Amusement parks to have an enjoyable day of family entertainment and I am glad that PopsyCakes is a part of that family fun! UPZS will be announcing many more great corporate achievements over the next couple of weeks, we have quietly been getting it done!!"

About Nickelodeon Universe®:

Nickelodeon, the #1 entertainment brand for kids, and Mall of America®, the nation's premier shopping destination, have joined forces to create a one-of-a-kind theme park. Located in the center of Mall of America®, Nickelodeon Universe® features seven acres of unique attractions and entertainment. Meet the Nick characters, experience spine-tingling rides, visit unique retail shops and much more!

To find out more about Kennywood: http://www.NickelodeonUniverse.com

Twitter: @NickUniverse

@MallofAmerica

To Order PopsyCakes: http://www.PopsyCakes.com

Twitter: @ChristopherS_T_

@UniquePizzaSubs

@MadridSalsa

@PopsyCakes

@UniquePizzaTapH

About Unique Pizza and Subs:

Unique Pizza franchises pizza and sub restaurants throughout the United States. With a limited menu of pizzas, subs, calzones, salads, and beverages, the company is primarily focused on takeout and delivery services with limited full size restaurants. The company has three wholly owned subsidiaries Jose Madrid Salsa, Unique Pizza Tap House and PopsyCakes and a partnership to market and distribute all Christopher Street products.

Visit us on the web: http://www.uniquepizza.com

Safe Harbor Act: This release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 27E of the Securities Act of 1934. Statements contained in this release that are not historical facts may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. Investors are cautioned that forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain. Actual performance and results may differ materially from that projected or suggested herein due to certain risks and uncertainties including, without limitation, ability to obtain financing and regulatory and shareholder approval for anticipated actions. There are no financials in this press release so this is not needed.

For Unique Pizza and Subs Corp. Investor Relations

Phone: (586) 228-2290

Fax: (586) 228-6920

hank@capinc.net

http://www.capinc.net



