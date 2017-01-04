Shire to Present at the 35th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

LEXINGTON, Massachusetts, January 4, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Shire plc (LSE: SHP, NASDAQ: SHPG) announces that Flemming Ornskov, MD, Chief Executive Officer, will present at the 35th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference in in San Francisco, California on Tuesday, January 10th, 2017, at 3:00 PM Pacific Standard Time (23:00 GMT).

A live audio webcast will be available on the Presentations and Webcasts section of Shire's Investor website at http://investors.shire.com/presentations-and-webcasts/. Subsequently, a replay of the webcast will be available on this same website for approximately 90 days.

About Shire

Shire is the leading global biotechnology company focused on serving people with rare diseases and other highly specialized conditions. We strive to develop best-in-class products, many of which are available in more than 100 countries, across core therapeutic areas including Hematology, Immunology, Neuroscience, Ophthalmics, Lysosomal Storage Disorders, Gastrointestinal / Internal Medicine / Endocrine and Hereditary Angioedema; and a growing franchise in Oncology.

Our employees come to work every day with a shared mission: to develop and deliver breakthrough therapies for the hundreds of millions of people in the world affected by rare diseases and other high-need conditions, and who lack effective therapies to live their lives to the fullest.

