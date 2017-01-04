SAN FRANCISCO, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 01/04/17 -- Entelo, the leading provider of enterprise software for data-driven recruiting, today announced that it has won a Glassdoor Employees' Choice Award, designating the company as the number three Best Place to Work in 2017, as determined by voluntary and anonymous employee reviews.

"At Entelo, we're committed to creating a diverse, welcoming and respectful environment in which employees can grow, collaborate and gain the skills to help them achieve success today and throughout their careers," said Jon Bischke, CEO of Entelo. "I thank all Entelo employees for the great work they do each day, and for sharing their perspectives on working here. Being named a Glassdoor Best Place to Work in 2017 is a testament to what we've built so far, what we're working toward and the team we have in place to create that future."

The Glassdoor Employees' Choice Awards honor top-performing companies and leaders across the globe, determined by feedback their employees have shared on Glassdoor throughout the year. Through these anonymous company reviews, employees share their overall satisfaction with their job and company, as well as their favorite aspects of working there and areas for improvement. Rankings were determined based on quantity, quality and consistency of those reviews.

Entelo receives consistently high rankings in Glassdoor reviews, with a current overall rating of 4.8 out of 5. In addition, 100 percent of employees posting reviews approve of Bischke as CEO, 97 percent would recommend the company to a friend, and 94 percent have a positive business outlook for the company.

To maintain its stellar employee experience, Entelo offers a wide range of benefits, including 100 percent insurance coverage for health, dental and vision and 12 weeks of paid parental leave for new parents. Placing high value on professional growth, the company provides all employees with a $1,000 annual stipend for professional development for courses, training, conferences and coaching.

"Entelo has a strong philosophy around professional growth. We're always actively working to accelerate each employee's success and even help them think about what they might want to do after Entelo," said Bischke. "By being mindful of where people want to be in the next five years, you begin to understand how to scale a work environment that's supportive of long-term growth. People recognize that advocacy as core to building a happy, successful team. If they're able to prepare for where they want to be in the future, they'll be better at the job they're doing today."

Entelo also provides employees with catered lunches four days a week, noise-canceling headphones, and commuter benefits to help employees pay for their commuting expenses. The company also maintains a strong focus on philanthropy, matching any donation employees make to the charity of their choice, up to $1,000 annually, and supporting world-class non-profits such as CodeEd and The Stride Center.

