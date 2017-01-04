FIDELITY CHINA SPECIAL SITUATIONS PLC - Total Voting Rights

Fidelity China Special Situations PLC

Voting Rights and Capital as at 31 December 2016.

This announcement is made in accordance with DTR5.6.

During the month of December 2016, Fidelity China Special Situations PLC did not issue or repurchase any of its own shares.

As at 31 December 2016, Fidelity China Special Situations PLC's issued share capital consists of 571,354,480 ordinary shares. This figure also includes 19,440,000 ordinary shares held in Treasury, which attract no voting rights; therefore, the total number of voting rights in Fidelity China Special Situations PLC is 551,914,480.

The above figure (551,914,480) may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, Fidelity China Special Situations PLC under the FCA's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

Bonita Guntrip

For and on behalf of FIL Investments International

Company Secretary

01737 837320

4 January 2017