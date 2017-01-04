FIDELITY ASIAN VALUES PLC - Total Voting Rights

Fidelity Asian Values PLC

Voting Rights and Capital as at 31 December 2016

This announcement is made in accordance with DTR5.6.1

During the month of December 2016, Fidelity Asian Values PLC did not issue or repurchase any of its own shares.

As at 31 December 2016 Fidelity Asian Values PLC's issued share capital consists of 67,488,213 ordinary shares with voting rights. Therefore, the total number of voting rights in Fidelity Asian Values PLC is 67,488,213.

The above figure (67,488,213) may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, Fidelity Asian Values PLC under the Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

Natalia de Sousa

For and on behalf of FIL Investments International

Company Secretary

01737 836869

4 January 2017