TUI AG / Notice of AGM TUI AG: NOTICE OF 2017 ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING 04-Jan-2017 / 15:21 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *TUI AG* *NOTICE OF 2017 ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING* TUI AG (the 'Company') announces that Notice of its 2017 Annual General Meeting and its Annual Report & Accounts for the year ended 30 September 2016 have been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at www.hemscott.com/nsm.do. They can also be viewed on the Company's website at www.tuigroup.com/en-en/investors. Dated: 4 January 2017 The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de/ukreg Language: English Company: TUI AG Karl-Wiechert-Allee 4 30625 Hannover Germany Phone: +49 (0)511 566-00 Fax: +49 (0)511 566-1901 E-mail: Investor.Relations@tui.com Internet: www.tuigroup.com ISIN: DE000TUAG000, DE000TUAG273, DE000TUAG281 WKN: TUAG00 , TUA G27, TUA G28 Listed: Regulated Market in Hanover; Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange; Open Market in Frankfurt; London Category Code: NOA TIDM: TUI LEI Code: 529900SL2WSPV293B552 Sequence No.: 3731 End of Announcement EQS News Service 534109 04-Jan-2017

