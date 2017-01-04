

MEXICO CITY (dpa-AFX) - US President-elect Donald Trump expressed gratitude for Ford's decision to scrap a new plant project in Mexico.



'Thank you to Ford for scrapping a new plant in Mexico and creating 700 new jobs in the U.S. This is just the beginning - much more to follow,' he said on Twitter Wednesday.



The American auto giant decided to cancel the $1.6 billion investment in the Mexican state of San Luis Potosi, and said it would instead invest $700 million over the next four years to expand its Flat Rock Assembly Plant in Michigan to build electric and self-driving vehicles.



