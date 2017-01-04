

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - General Motors (GM) said that its total U.S. sales in December 2016 were 319,108, up 10 percent from last year. In December, GM's total U.S. market share was up 1.5 points to 18.8 percent. GM's December U.S. Commercial sales were up more than 1 percent to the highest levels since 2007, reflecting a growing U.S. economy.



The company sold 249,983 vehicles in December to individual or 'retail' customers in the U.S., up more than 3 percent from last year.



Chevrolet's December retail sales jumped by 8 percent, keeping Chevrolet the industry's fastest-growing brand. Chevrolet posted its best December retail sales performance since 2005 and its best calendar year retail performance since 2006.



Based on initial estimates, GM's December U.S. retail market share rose 0.3 points to 17.6 percent. GM has gained retail market share in 18 of the past 21 months. For the year, GM gained 0.5 points of retail market share, pushing retail market share to 16.8 percent. For 2016, GM was the U.S. retail industry's fastest-growing manufacturer.



Chevrolet gained an estimated 0.7 points of U.S. retail market share in December to 11.5 percent.



For 2016, GM's U.S. retail sales were up nearly 2 percent, compared to last year. GM gained 0.5 points of U.S. retail market share, the largest retail share gain of any automaker. For the year, Chevrolet U.S. retail sales were up more than 3 percent and the brand's retail share has grown 0.5 points to 11.2 percent. Chevrolet continues to be the U.S. automotive industry's fastest-growing brand, gaining nearly 1 point of retail market share in the past two years.



Buick's U.S. retail sales grew by nearly 5 percent in 2016, led by the brand's crossovers, the Encore and Envision. In 2016, Buick gained 0.1 points of U.S. retail share.



