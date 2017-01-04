

YOKOHAMA (dpa-AFX) - Nissan Group announced total U.S. sales for December 2016 of 152,743 units, an increase of 9.7 percent over the prior year and a December record.



For calendar year 2016, Nissan set an all-time record with 1.56 million total U.S. sales, an increase of 5.4 percent.



Nissan Division sold a December-record 134,545 vehicles, up 8.3 percent. Sales of Nissan crossovers, trucks and SUVs also set a December record, up 35.6 percent. Rogue crossover sales set an all-time record at 40,477, an increase of 52.9 percent. Pathfinder SUV sales increased 12 percent to 9,368, also a December record. Significant gains were also made by TITAN (+331.8 percent), Armada (+114 percent) and Murano (+11.3 percent); Sales of the all-electric Nissan LEAF rose 41 percent to 1,899 in December.



