HARRISBURG, PA--(Marketwired - January 04, 2017) - D&H Distributing, the leading North American computer products and consumer electronics distributor, announces it experienced considerable category growth in several key categories in 2016 despite the uninspiring performance of the general distribution market in that year. D&H reports sales gains of 77% in IoT solutions (e.g., smart office and Wi-Fi- or Bluetooth-connected products); 75% in cloud-based solutions such as Microsoft's Office 365 and Azure; 52% in 3D printing solutions, which are still gaining momentum in sectors such as education and manufacturing; and 31% in televisions, including streaming models. The distributor also saw double-digit increases in categories such as IP surveillance, notebook computers, network security, solid state drives, floor care products, fitness and exercise devices, and cell phones.

In Canada, D&H saw an overall growth rate of 26% year-over-year in 2016, notably outpacing the rate of two-tier distribution in that country as well. This figure reflects double-digit gains in a multitude of categories including desktops, collaboration and videoconferencing solutions, system components, printers, and monitors, among others.

D&H was more engaged than ever in garnering feedback from its customer base, using this input to craft programs that reflect the most up-to-date customer requirements. The distributor conducted multiple "VAR Track" events in 2016, where reseller customers convene to discuss their challenges and needs. These sessions help D&H deliver tools that can migrate its computer resellers "upmarket," growing their practices and progressing toward a more competitive and comprehensive offering in 2017. Programs such as the recent Cloud Marketplace transactional annuity portal, the Pre-Sales Support program, and the "SMB Blueprints" program were developed as per insights from these VAR engagement opportunities. The effort yielded an increase of 7.7% in D&H's VAR customer base.

On the consumer electronics side, the distributor is looking toward developments such as smart home automation and innovations such as home media hubs and augmented reality products to drive the landscape forward. Consumers are looking to build infrastructures that will help them manage their connected home devices, imagining a future that offers a seamless, unified and automated home/entertainment environment.

"While much of the distribution industry has been slow to grow in 2016, D&H has been investing in the programs, personnel, and technologies that our customers have voiced a need for," said Dan Schwab, co-president at D&H Distributing. "D&H is helping its SMB resellers create demand for technologies originally introduced in the enterprise space that are now being custom-focused on SMB. We want to drive those solutions to help generate incremental opportunities. We look forward to an exciting 2017, when we'll continue to address the real-world needs of our customers through programs, technologies, and services."

Growth Areas for D&H Distributing in 2016 (YoY, US):

IoT products 77% Cloud, incl. MS Office 365/Azure 75% 3D printing 52% Floor care 45% Televisions 31% Surveillance/physical security 27% Fitness & exercise 20% Monitors/displays/digital signage 17% Solid state drives 16% Network security 12% Computer Notebooks 11% Servers 14% Cell phones 10% Workstations 9%

