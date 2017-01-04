BT and MediaTek Collaborate to Deliver Total Wireless Connectivity for the Home, and Connected World

Adaptive Network promises superior coverage and smart connectivity

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 4, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- MediaTek today announced that BT has selected MediaTek's Adaptive Network technology to power their Whole Home Wi-Fi solution, delivering full-coverage wireless connectivity that's simple to set up and guarantees a stable signal throughout the home. The announcement, made at the 2017 Consumer Electronics Show (CES) demonstrates the role that both BT and MediaTek are playing in the growth of our connected future.

"Customers expect wireless connectivity that's seamless, simple and speedy-- and with our investment in a smart, distributed wireless internet solution we can continue to exceed expectations," said Erik Raphael, Director of BT Devices. "As providers of home wireless connectivity, we're committed to delivering the best experience to our customers and our Whole Home Wi-Fi ensures fast, reliable connections for multiple devices throughout the house. Whole Home Wi-Fi with MediaTek's Adaptive Network technology allows customers to install a smart and secure network designed for today's connected world."

The Adaptive Network solution at the core of BT's Whole Home Wi-Fi provides high quality, full coverage wireless connection experience with the latest in network security and smart connectivity features. Users of BT's Whole Home Wi-Fi will benefit from a simple setup of a network and small repeaters which automatically route network traffic throughout the home ensuring total Wi-Fi coverage with no sacrifice in speed or reliability. Features of the MediaTek Adaptive Network include:

A fast, secure network for total Wi-Fi coverage

Automatic configuration and grouping of receivers

Robust network healing and roaming functionality

Intelligent traffic monitoring and ensuring quality of service

"The landscape of the connected world is changing and with it the needs of home wireless networks," said Joe Chen, Executive Vice President and Co-Chief Operating Officer at MediaTek. "As we welcome more and varied connected devices into our homes, we must start looking for smarter, whole home wireless coverage solutions for connectivity. MediaTek's Adaptive Network technology is designed to meet these needs and we're confident that homes across the United Kingdom will enjoy enhanced connectivity thanks to BT's Whole Home Wi-Fi."

Powered by three MediaTek chipsets (MT7621+MT7615+MT7615), MediaTek's adaptive network is just one of a robust line-up of product offerings powering today's most exciting technologies. As a leader in chipsets for home entertainment products, smart devices, connected car and connected home technologies, MediaTek is powering our increasingly networked world.

