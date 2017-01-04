sprite-preloader
04.01.2017 | 16:02
PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

SHIRE PLC - Director Declaration

PR Newswire
London, January 4

Director Declaration

January 4, 2017 - Shire plc (LSE: SHP, NASDAQ: SHPG) (the "Company") announces that Ian Clark, Non-Executive Director of the Company, was appointed to the Boards of Directors of Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. on January 3, 2017.

This notification is to satisfy the Company's obligations under LR 9.6.14R of the UK Listing Rules.

Oliver Strawbridge
Senior Assistant Company Secretary

For further information please contact:

Investor Relations
Ian Karpikarp@shire.com+1 781 482 9018
Robert Coatesrcoates@shire.com+44 1256 894874
Media
Lisa Adlerlisa.adler@shire.com+1 617 588 8607
Debbi Forddebbi.ford@shire.com+1 617 949 9083

NOTES TO EDITORS

About Shire

Shire is the leading global biotechnology company focused on serving people with rare diseases and other highly specialized conditions. We strive to develop best-in-class products, many of which are available in more than 100 countries, across core therapeutic areas including Hematology, Immunology, Neuroscience, Ophthalmics, Lysosomal Storage Disorders, Gastrointestinal / Internal Medicine / Endocrine and Hereditary Angioedema; and a growing franchise in Oncology.

Our employees come to work every day with a shared mission: to develop and deliver breakthrough therapies for the hundreds of millions of people in the world affected by rare diseases and other high-need conditions, and who lack effective therapies to live their lives to the fullest.

www.shire.com


