CALGARY, ALBERTA -- (Marketwired) -- 01/04/17 -- The final 4Q 2016 print edition of the Oil & Gas INDEX was published and distributed on December 1, 2016. The INDEX, since January 1, 1987, earned the undisputed reputation as being the champion of directories by providing the most complete, current and reliable information in Western Canada often referred by users as "their bible". It has been a remarkable and memorable 30 years!

Effective January 1, 2017 the INDEX became an exclusive internet operation with improved systems, security and database offering three (3) basic services, EXECUTIVE, STANDARD and FIND.

Access and presentation is improved and the data is presented clean of distractions such as pop-up advertising in a user friendly environment.

WHY PEOPLE CHOOSE THE INDEX!

Only Proper Registered Names are used.

Qualified Listings to ensure that companies hold oil and/or gas working interests assets. Companies that dispose of their Canadian assets to focus elsewhere are archived thus ending its chain of title otherwise false and defective chains of title are produced.

Researched daily by an experienced team to confirm all listings backed-up and displayed in real time. We do not know of any other directory that proves the currency of its data. Historical data dating back to 1987 is exclusive to the INDEX and is presented in a true tree-view display, a prerequisite in establishing a chain of title.

WHICH SERVICE IS BEST SUITED FOR USERS?

STANDARD is the former print edition of the Oil & Gas INDEX. The database covers Explorers & Producers, Midstream, Royalty & Agents, a total of more than 2,600 companies and their 680 operating centres PLUS those Service and Supply companies that purchase Standard or a Basic Listing. A listing contains Basic Information plus operating centre locations and phone & fax numbers. New and Archived companies are added or deleted as they occur.

-- Search by start or part of a company name. -- A subscription includes a complimentary listing in Standard. -- A single user service for $59.95 per 3 months.

EXECUTIVE is designed for those discerning users who require more information to evaluate oil and gas companies. The database covers Explorers & Producers, Midstream and Royalty & Agents and Service and Supply companies - a total of more than 8,500 companies and their 5,500 field offices and branches. A listing contains Basic Information PLUS Email address, Personnel, Structure, Operating Centres and Historical data covering more than 9,000 transactions (Predecessors, Mergers, Name changes and Dispositions). Recent Pending Transactions, New Companies and Current Mergers are outlined to focus on current events.

Historical data dating back to 1987 is exclusive to EXECUTIVE and is presented in a true tree-view display.

-- Search by start or part of a company name. -- Sort functions. -- Certificates of Incorporation, Name Changes and Amalgamations. -- Links to email address, news services and SEDAR & EDGAR. -- Print Mailing Labels. -- A yearly corporate service for a single user fee of $849.95 or a multiple (10) user fee of $2,299.95.

Please visit www.oilandgasindex.com to learn more about the transition.

Contacts:

Robert (Bob) Elias, Publisher

Susan Zyba, Managing Director

405 14 Ave NE, Calgary AB T2E 1E6

Tel: 403-237-0318 Fax: 403-264-1313



