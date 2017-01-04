This Is What Fit Stock Needed to Start 2017Fitbit Inc (NYSE:FIT) stock surged 8.5% Tuesday as there was some good news after a disappointing end to the year 2016. The maker of fitness trackers announced Tuesday its expanded partnership with UnitedHealthcare and Qualcomm. This could be the growth catalyst that the company desperately needs. FIT stock closed at $7.94 in the last trading session.Fitbit announced the addition of Fitbit Charge 2, the top selling fitness tracker in the U.S., into the recently expanded UnitedHealthcare Motion wellness program, powered.

