Global Traumatic Brain Injury Partnering Deals and Agreemnts Analysis Report 2010 to 2016 - Research and Markets

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Global Traumatic Brain Injury Partnering 2010 to 2016" report to their offering.
The Global Traumatic Brain Injury Therapy Partnering Terms and Agreements since 2010 report provides understanding and access to partnering deals and agreements entered into by the world's leading healthcare companies.
The report provides an analysis of partnering deals. The majority of deals are discovery or development stage whereby the licensee obtains a right or an option right to license the licensors technology. These deals tend to be multicomponent, starting with collaborative R&D, and commercialization of outcomes.
Understanding the flexibility of a prospective partner's negotiated deals terms provides critical insight into the negotiation process in terms of what you can expect to achieve during the negotiation of terms. Whilst many smaller companies will be seeking details of the payments clauses, the devil is in the detail in terms of how payments are triggered - contract documents provide this insight where press releases do not.
This report provides the reader with the following key benefits:
- In-depth understanding of deal trends since 2010
- Access to headline, upfront, milestone and royalty data
- Comprehensive access to multiple deals entered into by the world's biopharma companies since 2010
- Insight into key deal terms included in contracts, where disclosed
- Understand the key deal terms companies have agreed in deals
- Undertake due diligence to assess suitability of your proposed deal terms for partner companies
Key Topics Covered:
1 Traumatic Brain Injury Therapy partnering trends in numbers
- By year
- Most active
- By industry sector
- By deal type
- By technology type
- By stage of development
2 Most active dealmakers
3 Traumatic Brain Injury Partnering deals directory
- By company A-Z
- By deal value
- By industry sector
- By deal type
- By stage of development
- By technology area
4 Traumatic Brain Injury Partnering deals with a contract document
5 M&A in numbers
- M&A in numbers - by year
6 Traumatic Brain Injury M&A deals directory
- M&A deals directory - by company A-Z
- M&A deals directory - by deal value
7 Financing in numbers
- By year
- By financing type
8 Traumatic Brain Injury Financing deals directory
- By company A-Z
- By deal value
- By financing type
