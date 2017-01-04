Global Corn Starch (Starch, Sweeteners, Bioprocessing & Co-Products) Industry & Markets Strategic Review 2017 - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, Jan. 4, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --
Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Strategic Review of Corn Starch Industry & Markets - Starch, Sweeteners, Bioprocessing & Co-Products" report to their offering.
This 2017 revision has comprehensive newly revised starch, sweeteners, ethanol, bioprocessing, bioplastic, co-products; has several improvements, new information, insights since we are now in a global economy. In 2017 report we have made major changes to this report to reflect several changes in the US and worldwide.
We present latest data and markets for starch derivatives. Every chapter has been updated with much new information, insights and data. How this industry operates, investments, costs, markets, margins among many other areas.
Some of the major changes and additions are:
- Excellent review of cost, markets and technologies and how this industry operates with opportunities in transferring corn processing facilities into modern bioprocessing operation to diversify into new specialties
- CWM (Corn wet milling) co-products technical and commercial perspective including potential markets for corn gluten feed (CGF), corn gluten meal (CGM) and corn germ.
- A new chapter focused on corn ethanol, Chapter IX
- Bioprocessing, bio-based chemicals and bioplastics chapter X has the most recent information with markets, capacities and opportunities for bio-based chemicals and polymers from starch and the sugars as feedstock. CWM players have entered arena of converging their facilities in to biorefineries with products such as ethanol, lactic acid, citric acid, amino acid lysine, and other monomers for new value added polymers to replace the petroleum based compounds.
- Each chapter also has major revisions to reflect most recent information on the business, markets and technologies as we continue to evolve in this global carbohydrates economy.
- Brand new list of starch and sweeteners manufacturers from corn, wheat, potato and tapioca primary starch crops in different regions of the world.
- Excellent material on maltodextrins and other hydrolysis, enzyme processed products
- A great addition to the library as reference, training tool and a strategy tool to starch processing industry members, customers and suppliers.
- Report also has excellent in-depth insights from our associates and I with combined experience of > 200 yrs in starch/sweetener and bioprocessing.
- New global list of starch processors is provided in Chapter XVI. Global List of Corn Processors
- Several updates to each chapter to reflect currently situation and opportunities going forward.
Key Topics Covered:
I. Executive Summary
II. Brief Overview Of Corn And Wet Milling Process
III. Markets
IV. Sweeteners And Maltodextrins
V. Companies In The Us
VI. Costs, Investments And Margins
VII. Industry Capacity And Investment
VIII.Corn Wet Milling Co-Products Current Situation And Potential Markets
IX. Corn Ethanol Brief Review
X. Bioprocessing: Fermentation, Specialty Chemicals, Bioplastics - Current Situation And Opportunities
XI. Future Trends
XII. Global Issues, Policies And Plant Locations
XIII. Summary
XIV. List Of References
XV. List Of Figures And Tables
XVI. Global List Of Corn Processors

