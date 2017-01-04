Global Collaborative Robot Hardware Market, 2021 - Market is expected to Reach $1,955.94 Million - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, Jan 4, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Global Collaborative Robot Hardware Market, Analysis and Forecast: 2016 - 2021 (Focus on Major Industries & Applications)" report to their offering.

The global collaborative industrial robot market is expected to reach $1,955.94 million by 2021.

The global collaborative industrial robot market is segmented based on its use across industries, applications and demand across different geographies. Collaborative industrial robots have their utility across different industries viz. electrical and electronics, automotive, aerospace, food and beverage, plastics and polymer and life sciences. While the automotive sector has been a regular user of the collaborative industrial robots, new industries like electrical, electronics and life sciences are opening up to the technology.

Collaborative industrial robots are special as they can be deployed across multiple production facilities without any hassle and can used across different applications. Hence based on their uses for different applications, the collaborative industrial robot market has been segmented into material handling, machine tending, packaging and testing collaborative robots.

The demand for collaborative industrial robots are gradually increasing across both the developed and developing economies. Based on its demand across different geographies, the global collaborative industrial robot market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and the Rest of the World (ROW) i.e., Latin America, Middle East and Africa. As of 2015, Europe was the largest market for the collaborative industrial robots followed by North America and Asia Pacific. But this trend is set to change by 2022 as the demand from Asian countries is set to increase.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

1 Research Scope & Methodology

2 Competitive Insights

3 Global Collaborative Industrial Robot Market Analysis and Forecast

4 Global Collaborative Industrial Robot Market, by Industry

5 Global Collaborative Industrial Robot Market, by Application

6 Global Collaborative Industrial Robot Market, by Geography

7 Key Players Analysis (Business Overview, Business Segments, Products & Services Financials, Key Developments)

8 Appendix

Companies Mentioned

ABB

Adept Technologies Inc.

Denso Group

Fanuc Corporation

KUKA AG

Nachi Fujikoshi Corporation

Rethink Robotics

Seiko Epson Corporation

Universal Robots

Yaskawa Group

For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/fnv4nv/global

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716