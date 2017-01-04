The name change below will take effect on Nasdaq Copenhagen as per 6 January 2017.



ISIN: DK0010301324 --------------------------------------------------- Name: Nordea Invest Global Value --------------------------------------------------- New name: Nordea Invest Global Stars --------------------------------------------------- Short name: NDIGV --------------------------------------------------- New short name: NDIGST --------------------------------------------------- Unchanged orderbook ID: 22903 ---------------------------------------------------



For further information please contact: Asta Jepsen, Surveillance, tel. (+45) 33 93 33 66



