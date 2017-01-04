According to the decision made by Nasdaq Riga on January 4, 2017, additional 1250 Capitalia, AS bonds with total nominal value EUR 1 250 000 are going to be listed on Baltic Bond List next to the already listed 1 750 Capitalia, AS bonds with total nominal value EUR 1 750 000 (ISIN LV0000801488) starting as of January 5, 2017.



As of January 5, 2017 Capitalia, AS bonds:



Issuer's full name Capitalia, AS -------------------------------------------- Issuer's short name CAPI -------------------------------------------- Securities ISIN code LV0000801488 -------------------------------------------- Securities maturity date 25.10.2018 -------------------------------------------- Nominal value of one security 1 000 EUR -------------------------------------------- Number of listed securities 3 000 -------------------------------------------- Orderbook short name* CAPI120018A -------------------------------------------- Orderbook short name** CAPI120018AB --------------------------------------------



* fixed income automatch market segment (RSE Bonds Automatch) ** fixed income market segment with no automatch (Bulletin board: RSE Bonds)



Capitalia, AS prospectus is available here.



