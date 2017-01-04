sprite-preloader
Mittwoch, 04.01.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 551 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

34,837 Euro		-0,034
-0,10 %
WKN: 855681 ISIN: US4581401001 Ticker-Symbol: INL 
Aktie:
Branche
Halbleiter
Aktienmarkt
NASDAQ-100
DJ Industrial
S&P 100
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
INTEL CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
INTEL CORPORATION 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
34,797
34,858
18:37
34,792
34,86
18:37
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
BMW AG
BMW AG Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
BMW AG90,18-0,72 %
INTEL CORPORATION34,837-0,10 %
MOBILEYE NV40,834+8,59 %