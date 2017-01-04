Allied World Assurance Company Holdings, AG (NYSE: AWH) announced today the launch of a new Habitational and Hospitality Program between Allied World North America and Walnut Advisory Corporation. The property and casualty insurance program offers coverage for hotels, motels, apartments, condominiums, garden style co-ops, and a variety of mixed schedules. The Habitational and Hospitality Program insurance coverage underwritten by Allied World includes a property and commercial general liability package, as well as standalone property.

The coverage is offered on a non-admitted basis nationwide except for in Florida, Texas, and Alaska.

Grace Meek, Senior Vice President, Programs for Allied World, commented, "We have worked with Walnut Advisory Corporation to design a competitive offering for the habitational and hospitality industries."

Ariel Hessing, President, Walnut Advisory Corporation, added, "We are excited to work with Allied World's Programs team as their program underwriting expertise paired with our years of experience in this class will help us grow this Program."

Walnut Advisory Corporation is a privately held, independent Managing General Underwriting Office and Program Administrator located in Warren, New Jersey. The company was founded in 1974 and is a leader in the Habitational industry.

For more information, please contact Grace Meek at grace.meek@awac.com.

