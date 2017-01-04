MONTREAL, QUEBEC -- (Marketwired) -- 01/04/17 -- With a wide array of impressive virtual reality projects under their belt this year, D-BOX Technologies Inc. (D-BOX) (TSX: DBO) is eagerly looking forward as the new year holds plenty of promise for the company's innovative technology.

The organization's focus on building recognition of their capabilities in VR is paying off and strategically positioning D-BOX to become an industry leader and key VR collaborator in gaming, movies, simulation/training, theme parks and more.

In 2016, D-BOX motion-coding technology played a key role in a series of successful VR ventures for Ubisoft, FOX Innovation Lab, VRC, HTC Viveland, mk2 and Samsung to name just a few.

The company's latest project is a social responsibility campaign for Johnnie Walker brand, Diageo. Created in collaboration with Vayner Media, the intense virtual reality experience utilizes a terrifying car crash to underscore the consequences of drunk driving. By syncing their motion technology with jarring visuals, D-BOX has taken VR experience to another level and created a realistic and powerful message that has emotionally and literally moved the intended target audiences.

"As the VR industry swiftly moves from the early adopter phase to mass market, D-BOX is ready to lead the way by bringing a new level of believability and realism to the content in an artfully nuanced, yet safe and secure way," states Claude Mc Master, President & CEO of D-BOX. "Our cutting edge technology, creativity and versatility are the magic formula VR developers are looking for. We see what we do as the future of VR storytelling."

Analysts are expecting the VR industry to experience substantial expansion in the coming years with sales projected to reach 120 billion dollars (1) by the end of the decade. As a result, more companies are focusing on the quality of the experience and are eagerly searching for ways to deal with the discomfort sometimes associated with VR.

"Our motion coding technology can effectively reduce or eliminate uncomfortable side effects that users have experienced," emphasizes Mc Master. "The fact is, our motion coding technology puts us in a unique position to work with VR developers, VR content providers, ad agencies, theme parks and movie studios to bypass the limitations of VR, enhance the experience and bring all of them closer than ever to their original vision."

By all accounts, the timing couldn't be better as the sector readies itself for explosive growth in 2017. SuperData Research, a leading games and interactive media intelligence company, estimates that investors will pump $2.8 billion (2) into VR and AR companies in the next few years.

ABOUT D-BOX

D-BOX Technologies Inc. (D-BOX)(TSX: DBO) designs, manufactures and commercializes cutting-edge motion systems intended for the entertainment and simulation and training markets. This unique and patented technology uses motion effects specifically programmed for visual content that are sent to a motion system integrated into a platform, seat or any other product. The resulting motion is perfectly synchronized with the on-screen action, thus creating an unparalleled realistic immersive experience.

D-BOX®, D-BOX Motion Code®, LIVE THE ACTION®, MOTION ARCHITECTS® and MOVE THE WORLD® are trademarks of D-BOX Technologies Inc. Other names are for informational purposes only and may be trademarks of their respective owners.

SOURCES :

(1) http://www.digi-capital.com/news/2016/01/augmentedvirtual-reality-revenue-forecast-revised-to-hit-120-billion-by-2020/#.WFyhaoV8gfo

(2) https://www.superdataresearch.com/market-data/virtual-reality-industry-report/

Contacts:

D-BOX Technologies Inc.

Mr. Michel Paquette

Vice-President Marketing

(450) 876-1234

mpaquette@d-box.com



D-BOX Technologies Inc.

Mr. Yannick Gemme

Vice-President - Sales Simulation and Training

(450) 876-1235

ygemme@d-box.com



