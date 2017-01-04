NEP Acquires Avesco Group

Uniting Two Worldwide Leaders in Live Event Solutions

PITTSBURGH, Jan. 4, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- NEP Group Inc. ('NEP') announced today that they have acquired Avesco Group plc. This acquisition brings Avesco's Creative Technology ("CT") and mclcreate brands into NEP's Worldwide Network, making them one of the largest providers of live event solutions in the world. Combined, they now have offices in 20 countries around the globe, greatly expanding their ability to service clients in virtually every region and territory.

Based in the United States, NEP is the global industry-leading provider of outsourced solutions to the broadcast and live event industries. They currently operate four brands offering live event solutions, including Screenworks, Sweetwater, Faber, and Mediatec Solutions. With the addition of Avesco Group, NEP will expand their live event solutions capabilities in North America, Europe and the Middle East and add new capabilities in the Asia Pacific region.

"NEP and Avesco have very similar cultures centered on delivering exceptional service to our clients, and the two companies have already had a strong working relationship for years. I am excited to have them as part of our Worldwide Network, and to work with Graham Andrews and David Crump to continue to grow NEP's live event solutions offerings around the globe. The Creative Technology and mclcreate brands complement our existing live event groups well, and together we will be able to greatly enhance our depth of service and reach worldwide," said Kevin Rabbitt, NEP's CEO.

Avesco Group's CT brand is a market leader in the live event industry, providing display, audio, video and lighting solutions. With offices in the US, Europe, the Middle East and the Asia Pacific region, they service the corporate, sports and entertainment markets. Avesco's mclcreate brand is a U.K.-based creative and technology production services company in the live event industry.

Graham Andrews, President of Creative Technology, U.S. & Asia, said, "This is a fantastic opportunity for both companies. Our combined strength and resources will create a great framework for continued growth."

David Crump, President of Creative Technology/mclcreate, Europe & Middle East, added, "We are excited to be able offer our clients a much broader service network, and the added strength of NEP's reputation for excellence around the globe."

About NEP

NEP provides the technology and know-how to enable clients to produce the world's most prestigious live and broadcast events around the globe. The company is the leading worldwide provider of outsourced productionsolutionsoffering technical servicesfor remote production, studio production, video display, host broadcasting, post production, premium playout, smart asset / media management, and multi-screen delivery. NEP's more than 3,000 employees are driven by passion and a focus on technical innovation, and together they have supported productions in over 65 countries on all seven continents. NEP is headquartered in the United States and has offices in 20 countries.

www.nepinc.com

About Avesco

Avesco Group plc ("Avesco") is an international media services group providing audiovisual, staging and production services to the corporate presentation, entertainment and broadcast markets. The group is comprised of Creative Technology and mclcreateand has operations in Europe, North America, the Middle East and Asia Pacific.

