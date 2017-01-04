Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Europe Market Report for Dental Core Build-Up Materials 2017 MedCore" report to their offering.
This market includes composite and GI and RMGI core build-up material segments. Other materials in the market include silver amalgam materials and various hybrid composite resin materials (compomers), but the extent of their use is limited and not considered in this report. Core build-up materials is the smallest segment in dental materials and over the forecast period the market value is expected to decline even further as people take better preventive measures to avoid invasive tooth treatments and as other minimally invasive treatments come to the fore.
Core composite materials have proved to be optimal in the majority of core build-up circumstances. Composite adhesive cores in particular are becoming increasingly popular because an excellent bond can be achieved with the tooth structure when they are used in conjunction with a suitable adhesive system.
General Report Contents
- Market Analyses include: Unit Sales, ASPs, Market Value Growth Trends
- Market Drivers Limiters for each chapter segment
- Competitive Analysis for each chapter segment
- Section on recent mergers acquisitions
Key Topics Covered:
1. Executive Summary
- European Market For Dental Materials Overview
- Competitive Analysis
- Market Trends
- Market Developments
- Markets Included
2. Country Profiles
2.1 Introduction
2.2 Germany
2.3 France
2.4 United Kingdom
2.5 Italy
2.6 Spain
2.7 Benelux
2.8 Scandinavia
2.9 Austria
2.10 Switzerland
2.11 Portugal
3. Dental Core Build-Up Material Market
3.1 Introduction
3.2 Market Overview
3.3 Market Analysis And Forecast
3.4 Unit Sales Analysis And Forecast
3.5 Drivers And Limiters
3.6 Competitive Market Share Analysis
Companies Mentioned
- 3M ESPE
- DENTSPLY
- GC Europe
- Heraeus Kulzer
- Ivoclar Vivadent
- Septodont
- Kerr Dental
- Kuraray
- Kettenbach
- VOCO
