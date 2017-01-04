Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Europe Market Report for Dental Core Build-Up Materials 2017 MedCore" report to their offering.

This market includes composite and GI and RMGI core build-up material segments. Other materials in the market include silver amalgam materials and various hybrid composite resin materials (compomers), but the extent of their use is limited and not considered in this report. Core build-up materials is the smallest segment in dental materials and over the forecast period the market value is expected to decline even further as people take better preventive measures to avoid invasive tooth treatments and as other minimally invasive treatments come to the fore.

Core composite materials have proved to be optimal in the majority of core build-up circumstances. Composite adhesive cores in particular are becoming increasingly popular because an excellent bond can be achieved with the tooth structure when they are used in conjunction with a suitable adhesive system.

General Report Contents

Market Analyses include: Unit Sales, ASPs, Market Value Growth Trends

Market Drivers Limiters for each chapter segment

Competitive Analysis for each chapter segment

Section on recent mergers acquisitions

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

European Market For Dental Materials Overview

Competitive Analysis

Market Trends

Market Developments

Markets Included

2. Country Profiles

2.1 Introduction

2.2 Germany

2.3 France

2.4 United Kingdom

2.5 Italy

2.6 Spain

2.7 Benelux

2.8 Scandinavia

2.9 Austria

2.10 Switzerland

2.11 Portugal

3. Dental Core Build-Up Material Market

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Market Overview

3.3 Market Analysis And Forecast

3.4 Unit Sales Analysis And Forecast

3.5 Drivers And Limiters

3.6 Competitive Market Share Analysis

Companies Mentioned

3M ESPE

DENTSPLY

GC Europe

Heraeus Kulzer

Ivoclar Vivadent

Septodont

Kerr Dental

Kuraray

Kettenbach

VOCO

For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/frkvxc/europe_market

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170104006016/en/

Contacts:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Related Topics: Dental