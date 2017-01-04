LOS ANGELES, CA--(Marketwired - January 04, 2017) - LEVEL Furnished Living, downtown Los Angeles' only luxury development of its kind, is a proud participant of an upcoming episode of ABC's The Bachelor. This will be the third consecutive season featuring LEVEL in The Bachelor series. The episode will include a special group date after-party at LEVEL's lavish, 37,000 sq. ft. L Club rooftop terrace while the lucky ladies get to know the newest Bachelor, Nick Viall. This episode of The Bachelor, currently celebrating its 21 st season, is scheduled to air Monday, January 9 th , at 8/7c, on ABC.

Nick Viall, runner-up on Kaitlyn Bristowe's and Andi Dorfman's seasons of The Bachelorette and a fan-favorite on Bachelor In Paradise, is taking one more chance at finding his true love. The 36-year-old entrepreneur from Milwaukee, Wisconsin is ready to put his heartbreak behind him and move forward on an international journey that he hopes will lead him to the woman he will spend the rest of his life with. Now that Nick is handing out the roses, will he finally find the love that he has been longing for? Follow Nick's search for "the one" on the hit romance reality series The Bachelor, Mondays (8:00 - 10:01 p.m., ET/PT) on ABC.

ABOUT LEVEL FURNISHED LIVING

LEVEL Furnished Living combines the style and service of a boutique hotel with the space and comfort of a well-appointed luxury apartment. Located in Downtown Los Angeles, LEVEL is a $200 million 33-storey tower with one-, two- and three-bedroom fully furnished suites, 37,000 sq. ft. of indoor/outdoor space where guests can find the exclusive L Club featuring a fitness center, an NBA regulation basketball court, an outdoor yoga center, a large rooftop pool surrounded by private cabanas, an outdoor dining area flanked by fireplaces and BBQs, and steam and sauna rooms. The luxury accommodation is also home to premium tenants including SoulCycle, Cognoscenti Coffee and the creators of Sakana Sushi. The residential-style accommodations, design, amenities and location make LEVEL Furnished Living's community unlike any other. Each of its 303 residential suites features spacious contemporary living spaces with separate bedroom, dining and works areas; luxury bath and home amenities; floor-to-ceiling windows; multiple 40-50" flat-screen TVs; open-air balconies; a fully outfitted kitchen; in-suite laundry and high-end Sub-Zero and Bosch appliances.

To learn more about LEVEL Furnished Living please visit www.stayinglevel.com

ABOUT THE BACHELOR

On ABC's hit primetime reality series The Bachelor, one lucky man is offered the chance to find true love. A single and eligible Bachelor embarks on a romantic journey, getting to know a number of beautiful women, gradually narrowing the field as he continues his search for his soul mate. At the end of this romantic voyage, if he has found the one, will there be a proposal -- and will she say yes? Hosted by Chris Harrison, The Bachelor is produced by Next Entertainment in association with Warner Horizon Television.

For more information on The Bachelor, visit http://abc.go.com/shows/the-bachelor.

