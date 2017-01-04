Company introduces SmartLynx 1.0, a Smart Home connectivity solution

Lynx Technology, a worldwide leader in the Connected Home market and developer of the Twonky media connectivity solution, today announced its entrance into the Smart Home market. Lynx enters this market with the introduction of SmartLynx 1.0, a Smart Home connectivity solution.

Once embedded, the SmartLynx solution makes products such as wireless routers, gateways, STBs and NAS devices, "Smart Home ready". SmartLynx1.0 is a lean yet powerful software solution, developed 100% in house by Lynx, to allow customers of device manufacturers to easily coordinate and control the features of their products, to interoperate with Smart Home devices and services.

Since SmartLynx 1.0 is integrated with the IFTTT service, end users can create IFTTT applets ("if-then" rules) that are connected to other Smart Home devices and services. These applets can trigger SmartLynx to beam photos and songs to any Smart TV, speaker or DLNA-enabled media renderer on their home network, either directly or through Apple TV, Fire TV or Chromecast. Also, through integration with Twonky Server, consumers can beam photo slideshows and music playlists to the same devices, and can store any file to the device where the SmartLynx engine is installed.

SmartLynx 1.0 comes in Linux, Mac and Windows versions. The Linux version can be embedded by OEMs into wireless routers, gateways, STBs and NAS devices.

Lynx, a member of the Open Connectivity Foundation (OCF), plans future releases of SmartLynx which will allow consumers to discover other Smart Home devices (e.g. thermostats, lights, locks, cameras etc.), across a range of Smart Home protocols (e.g. Zigbee, Z-Wave, Thread, DLNA etc.) in the home. SmartLynx will ensure reliable interoperability with these smart devices, whether the consumer is at home or on-the-go, that will enable a gateway, router, NAS or STB to be a central Smart Home hub.

"As the Connected Home evolves into the Smart Home, Lynx is uniquely positioned to provide connectivity solutions our OEM customers need in order to prepare for the growth of the Smart Home market" said John Driver, Chairman and CEO of Lynx Technology. "We have been a trusted partner in the Connected Home for consumer electronics manufacturers and service providers worldwide for 18 years. We are committed to be that same trusted partner in the Smart Home."

ABOUT LYNX TECHNOLOGY

For Consumer Electronics Companies and Service Providers who want to enable their devices to deliver media and Smart Home uses cases for consumers in the home, Lynx provides device connectivity software that allows consumers to quickly and securely discover and enjoy their media libraries and Smart Home devices, while coordinating and controlling them from any mobile device.

Lynx Technology is based in San Diego, California and has offices in Berlin, Germany, Tampere, Finland and Tokyo, Japan. We serve customers across North America, Europe, Asia and Japan. To learn more, please visit www.lynxtechnology.com.

